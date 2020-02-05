KITCHENER -- Students across Waterloo Region bundled up Wednesday for the annual Winter Walk Day.

It was a brisk morning for the walk compared to recent weather, with temperatures hovering around -9 C. With the wind chill, those temperatures felt more like -14 C.

Despite low temperatures, spirits were high for the event.

The day is celebrated by schools across the province on the first Wednesday of February each year.

It's designed to challenge people to get outside and enjoy the snowy weather.

"You get to be outside in nature, you get to see everything you never see when you are inside," St. Anne Catholic School student Benjamin Bradley says.

The walk also encourages students and parents to increase their physical activity, reduce traffic congestion and practice pedestrian and cycle safety.

Students from St. Anne began their walk at a meeting point about 10 minutes from the school, picking up students along the way.

"That's what we have advertised, that we would like this as a meeting point," says St. Anne Vice-Principal Sandra Labelle.

"Even the students that do take the bus or are driven to school, we ask them to meet us here to walk to the school."

With more kids out walking, drivers are reminded to stop for people crossing at corners, and to slow down while driving through school zones.