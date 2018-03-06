

Most drivers agree that younger motorists are the most likely to drive while distracted. Even young drivers admit that’s the case – but they have different ideas than their elders about exactly what counts as distracted driving.

According to a new poll from Allstate Canada, 80 per cent of Canadians believe drivers under the age of 34 are more likely to drive while distracted than older drivers. That strong majority remains when drivers under the age of 34 are surveyed, with 69 per cent saying their generation is behind most distracted driving.

Where younger drivers differ more in their opinions is in which activities count as distractions. While most younger drivers said eating, drinking, adjusting a vehicle’s audio system and looking at roadside distractions were distracting behaviours, they did so at a rate about 10 per cent lower than Canadians as a whole.

“The data shows younger drivers are honest in recognizing the tendencies of their own peer group – but that self-awareness isn’t necessarily leading to changes in risky behaviour,” Allstate Canada president Ryan Michel said in a press release.

Among all Canadians, the top behaviours agreed on as distracting were using cell phones while driving (94 per cent) and grooming while driving (93 per cent).