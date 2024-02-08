KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Young person sexually assaulted in downtown Kitchener park: WPRS

    A park area at Queen and Duke Streets in downtown Kitchener on Feb. 7, 2024. A park area at Queen and Duke Streets in downtown Kitchener on Feb. 7, 2024.
    Regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault involving a young person in downtown Kitchener.

    Police say a youth was sexually assaulted at a park in the area of Queen and Duke Streets around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    The victim was not injured.

    Police are looking for a male suspect, but have not released a description.

