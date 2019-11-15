Featured
Young person charged after buy-and-sell site robbery
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 1:33PM EST
KITCHENER – A young person has been arrested after allegedly spraying a noxious substance at someone and stealing from them.
Police say that an arranged meeting through an online buy-and-sell site took an unfortunate turn at a parking lot on Rose Street.
Two people had met someone there to sell an item in the parking lot.
One of them was sprayed with a noxious substance. The suspect then ran away with the victim's item.
The victim sustained some minor injuries.
On Wednesday, police say they arrested a young person from Kitchener.
He's been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.