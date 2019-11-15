

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A young person has been arrested after allegedly spraying a noxious substance at someone and stealing from them.

Police say that an arranged meeting through an online buy-and-sell site took an unfortunate turn at a parking lot on Rose Street.

Two people had met someone there to sell an item in the parking lot.

One of them was sprayed with a noxious substance. The suspect then ran away with the victim's item.

The victim sustained some minor injuries.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested a young person from Kitchener.

He's been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.