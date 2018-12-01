

Regional police have arrested a young person after verbal threats of a school shooting were made.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police said that the young person made a verbal threat to conduct a shooting at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge.

As a safety precaution, the school was then put in a hold and secure while officers investigated.

The young person was subsequently arrested for uttering threats to cause death.

Police said they completed safety planning with the school and said they believe the threat was mitigated.

They are looking to speak to anyone that may have overheard the threats being made.