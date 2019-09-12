

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police say an 18-year-old male is dead after a serious collision in Heidelberg early Thursday morning.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

The single vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m.

A second vehilce was indirectly involved, after the vehicle had already hit debris.

Police were notified by a passerby.

They say there was a small natural gas leak as a result of the crash. Union gas is on scene controlling the leak.

Police have closed off Lobsinger Line at Durst Road and Martin Creek Road.

Fire officials and police remain on scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit have deployed a drone in an effort to help them understand what caused the fatal crash.

The road is expected to be closed until at least 1 p.m. for police investigation.