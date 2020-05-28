KITCHENER -- Police are looking to verify the wellbeing of a young girl that was seen wandering the streets of Brantford on Thursday morning.

The girl, who appeared to be between the ages of eight to 12-years-old, was spotted walking near the West Brant and Shellards Lane area at around 5 a.m., according to officials.

She was seen wearing pink pajamas and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 519-756-7050.