A 9-year-old girl from Cambridge is donating proceeds from her lemonade stand to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Kylie Hass was diagnosed with cancer when she was two years old.

Seven years later she is cancer free, and now wants to give back to those who helped her during that time.

"It's really hot out and people really like lemonade so by doing that I get to raise a lot of money for Ronald McDonald House," she says.

When Hass was two years old she went through 24 months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukemia.

During those two years of being in and out of the hospital, Hass and her parents would stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Hamilton.

The family says it was one less thing to stress about instead of having to travel between their home in Simcoe and the hospital.

Hass's goal is to raise $1,000 but she has already surpassed that goal.