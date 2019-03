CTV Kitchener





An 11-year-old Brantford boy got to meet Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, but it was no ordinary meeting.

Anderson Whitehead’s mother died of cancer in November of last year. In life, she promised her son he would meet Price someday. Through some generous friends, that meeting happened last weekend.

Price signed several sticks, pucks and a jersey. More importantly, Price gave Whitehead a big hug.

Tears flowed from Anderson and his father Kevin.

“It brought tears to my eyes and once he was done, I just gave him a huge hug and just said, ‘can you believe your dream came true?’” said an emotional Kevin.

According to one of Price’s teammates, the hockey players were equally moved.

“I think everyone kind of teared up when they saw it, it’s really impressive how a guy like [Price] can make someone’s day or even someone’s life,” said Canadians defender Victor Mete.

The video of the two meeting has been watched over five million times, posted to Facebook by Anderson’s aunt.

It’s an incredible memory the family will cherish, only wishing that Anderson's mom could have been there to see it come true.