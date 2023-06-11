Young entrepreneurs show off their creativity at regional children’s business fair
From lemonade stands to clothing companies, dozens of young entrepreneurs were at Tapestry Hall in Cambridge on Sunday for the second annual Waterloo Region Children’s Business Fair.
More than 75 business owners participated in the one-day event, aimed at giving children the opportunity to launch their own start-up business.
With the age requirement set at 17 years old or younger, some of the young entrepreneurs haven’t even started high school yet.
“I sell custom apparel. Mostly Disney related because Disney is a really iconic character. A lot of kids love them,” said 13-year-old Ireoluwa Olabisi.
Participants got a taste for business as they were asked to develop a brand, create a product or service, and then build a marketing strategy before opening for customers at the market on Sunday.
There was also a bigger lesson.
“Taking something very small, learning that you have a community to support you and to grow beyond,” said Megan Gallinger, an organizer of the fair.
More than $1,000 in grants and prizes were awarded to participants.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
Novak Djokovic made clear for years that this was his goal and now he finally stands alone -- ahead of Rafael Nadal, ahead of Roger Federer, ahead of every man who ever has swung a racket.
New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea
On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
'Running with the pack' good for dogs, children not so much: study
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
London
-
Hateful anti-LGBTQ message caught on video at London law firm
On Saturday Jim Dean arrived at his law firm on Hamilton Road to find a hateful message spray-painted across his front door.
-
'He's so special': 3-year old completes Forest City Fun Run with assist from walking device
With family and friends by his side, three-year old Colby Champ took off in his first Forest City Road Race.
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
Windsor
-
Mayor talks Stellantis deal at Windsor’s 131 birthday celebration
The City of Windsor celebrated its 131st birthday on Sunday with the annual Mayor’s Walk along the Detroit River.
-
Police investigate west Windsor shooting
Windsor police are seeking information as officers investigate an early morning shooting in the city’s west end.
-
Recent brush fires prompt warning from Windsor fire department
Despite some late weekend rain showers, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is reminding residents that open-air burning is not permitted within the City of Windsor at any time.
Barrie
-
Orillia set to install more sharps containers for safe needle disposal
After significant safety concerns, Orillia residents will soon see more sharps disposal containers at busy parks and buildings.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash with bulldozer in Muskoka Lakes Township
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Muskoka Lakes Twp.
-
SIU investigating death after Police Interaction in Tay Township
The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Saturday in Tay Township.
Northern Ontario
-
3 have surrendered in Highway 11 police investigation in North Bay
Three people have surrendered in active investigation at the White Fawn Apartments on Highway 11 in North Bay on Sunday and police have reopened the road.
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
Ottawa
-
Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville
Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday morning.
-
Motorcycle racer killed in crash at racetrack near Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five motorcycles were involved in a crash during a sanctioned race at the Shannonville Motorsport Park near Belleville, Ont. on Sunday.
-
Here's when the Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre will close this week
Shoppers have two more days to shop at the Nordstrom in the Rideau Centre, before the U.S. department store chain closes its operations for good.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after police fire gun on Toronto street during alleged car theft
The SIU is investigating after a TPS officer discharged their firearm in the west end of Toronto Sunday afternoon while responding to reports of a car theft.
-
Super skinny Toronto house sells for $300K over asking after less than a week on market
A house in Toronto just over 10 feet wide has sold for well over its asking price after being listed on the market for less than five days.
-
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
Montreal
-
Quebec police investigating after woman shot in Mont-Tremblant home
A woman, 51, is in critical condition after she was shot during the night in a residence in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Lower Laurentians.
-
Threatened town now safe as Quebec makes progress on battling wildfires
The forest fire threatening the northwestern Quebec city of Normetal has been contained, the province's forest fire service said Sunday, as the fire situation in the province continued to improve.
-
Final chapter for beloved Mile-End bookstore set to close in July
A Mile-End book store that faced closure because of a massive rent hike in 2021 is set to close its doors at the end of July.
Atlantic
-
More evacuees allowed to return to their Tantallon-area homes after devastating wildfire
More evacuees were allowed to return home this weekend, more than two weeks after a series of devastating wildfires broke out in Nova Scotia.
-
139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze
Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for two people charged with sexual offences
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is searching for two people recently charged with sexual offences.
Winnipeg
-
'I love this community': Brian Bowman gets new job at Canada Life
Winnipeg's former mayor has landed himself a new job.
-
Winnipeg attractions face staffing issues heading into summer
Tinkertown is in danger of having to partially close some days of the week, saying it's seen a massive drop in job applications.
-
Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
Calgary
-
Hundreds climb Calgary's tallest building for charity
The ninth annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge took over Brookfield Place in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
-
Over 1,000 Calgarians join Betty's Run to raise funds for ALS
People laced up in North Glenmore Park Sunday morning to raise money and spread the word about ALS.
-
Calgary fire destroys main level of northwest home
Fire destroyed the entire main level of a house in Cambrian Heights Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire near Edson slower Sunday but 'very close' to town: officials
Edson's more than 8,000 residents were forced to leave town Friday as hot weather increased fire activity "very drastically" near the community west of Edmonton.
-
3 killed in Tesla rollover in south Edmonton
Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Edmonton police said. Two other men were taken to hospital in critical condition, along with a woman who was in serious, but stable condition.
-
Elks looking to halt home losing streak in opener vs. Riders
The Elks have not won at home since Oct. 12, 2019.
Vancouver
-
Video: Rogers Arena railing collapses at UFC 289, sending one to hospital
Fans fell from their seats when a guard railing collapsed during UFC 289 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena Saturday night.
-
Downtown Eastside shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, police say.
-
Fires grow in northern B.C., displacing thousands
Around 2,400 Tumbler Ridge residents have scattered after they were hit with an evacuation order as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire inches closer to the community.