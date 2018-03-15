Featured
Young driver tracked at 113 km/h in 50 km/h zone
Brantford Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street in Brantford, Ont., are seen on Nov. 23, 2012. (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 5:23PM EDT
A Brantford teen is facing charges after allegedly driving down King George Road at more than double the speed limit.
Brantford police stay the man was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Thursday by a police officer who was in the area searching for speeders, following a series of complaints from nearby people and businesses.
The vehicle was pulled over and its 18-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving.
The vehicle was then towed away, to be returned after seven days. The teen’s driver’s licence was also suspended for several days.