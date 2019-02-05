Featured
Young driver racks up stunt, impaired driving charges
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 7:42AM EST
A young driver is in big trouble after picking up a number of charges, including impaired driving.
Waterloo Regional Police say they pulled over a vehicle early Tuesday morning after observing erratic driving.
It happened on Fisher-Hallman Road around 1:45 a.m.
According to police, the vehicle was clocked going 111 kilometers per hour in a 50 zone.
Police charged the driver, 18, with stunt driving, operation of a vehicle while impaired and a number of G2 related driving offences.