A young driver is in big trouble after picking up a number of charges, including impaired driving.

Waterloo Regional Police say they pulled over a vehicle early Tuesday morning after observing erratic driving.

It happened on Fisher-Hallman Road around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle was clocked going 111 kilometers per hour in a 50 zone.

Police charged the driver, 18, with stunt driving, operation of a vehicle while impaired and a number of G2 related driving offences.