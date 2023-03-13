Young child dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A young child has died after a fire at a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
The nation is located around 20 minutes southeast of Brantford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two adults and four children escaped with minor injuries.
Emergency responders were called to the fire on Mississauga Road just before 2 a.m. Monday, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.
The camping trailer was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Sanchuk said.
“Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, however I’m sad to say, that a young child was located inside and was subsequently pronounced deceased,” Sanchuk said.
Police, the Ontario Fire Marshal, the coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are investigating the incident.
Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk-Mississaugas of the Credit are assisting the victims, Sanchuk said.
