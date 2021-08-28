Young child dies after collision in Brantford

KITCHENER -

Brantford police are investigation a collision that resulted in a young child dying.

Officials say the child was struck by an SUV in a parking lot in the area of Pearl and Richmond streets.

The driver remained on scene as police and paramedics arrived.

The child was taken to Brantford General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Brantford Police Service.