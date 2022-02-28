'You know that you might die': Guelph, Ont., soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in war against Russia
A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Svyatik Artemenko was a goaltender with Guelph United and recently signed with a Western Ukrainian soccer club. He left his home in Guelph just a few days ago and is now in Odessa, Ukraine, training and getting ready to be deployed on the front lines.
“Obviously, there’s that inner feeling that you know you might die and that this is not a normal thing to do,” he said. “But, you have to work with the situation that you have. My pride for my country is miles ahead of fear.”
Svyatik Artemenko playing for Guelph United (Supplied: Guelph United FC)
Artemenko said he wanted to stand up for his people, adding Odessa is expected to be the next target city for the Russian invasion. He said he’s heard air raid sirens going off in the area.
“It could be within a couple of hours or days,” he said, referring to when the fight will come to Odessa. “We don’t know exactly when, but we’re on our highest alert right now.”
'PROTECT MY COUNTRY'
Artemenko said he has family in the county but he isn’t a Ukrainian citizen anymore and therefore joining the military isn’t mandatory. However, he said it felt like something he had to do.
“Right away, my first thought was to go and protect my country and the freedom of my country and the people,” he said.
'IT DOESN'T SURPRISE ME'
Keith Mason, the general manager and head coach of Guelph United, praised Artemenko’s bravery.
“He’s a very principled man. He has a lot of history in Ukraine and it doesn’t surprise me,” Mason said. “He’s the kind that’s going to stand up for what’s right.”
Mason added he understands Artemenko’s decision.
“We’re very proud of him that he feels this is right, that he feels he can’t turn his back on his country.”
Svyatik Artemenko signs an autograph (Supplied: Guelph United FC)
Artemenko had military training in Canada, but said he’s never used a weapon in combat.
He said if Canadians want to help, monetary donations for weapons, clothes and food would be greatly appreciated.
