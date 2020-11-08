KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region moves into yellow 'protect' tier of COVID-19 restrictions

The Region of Waterloo has moved into the province's yellow "protect" tier under the province's new COVID-19 response framework. Premier Doug Ford announced a finalized list of health units at each level at a press conference in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have both moved into the protect tier. Brant County is also listed in the yellow zone. There are five total categories: prevent, protect, restrict, control, or lockdown. A full list of where each region stands can be found here.

Gym and restaurant owners in the area say they’ve been adapting to the new rules while some residents say they’re unlikely to go inside, even with tighter restrictions.

Waterloo man sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud case

It was a multi-year, systematic campaign of deceit, a judge said on Thursday morning while sentencing a Waterloo man in a multi-million-dollar fraud case. Constantinos Mathios pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 back on Sept. 3.

Two months later, on Nov. 5, he was put in handcuffs in a Kitchener courtroom after being sentenced to two years in prison. According to the agreed statement of facts, Mathios defrauded 16 people into buying shares for Magma Gold, a private mining company. The company really exists, but court documents stated that Mathios was never authorized to sell securities and that he never had a relationship with the company.

16 COVID-19 cases linked to Waterloo Region wedding as total numbers grow

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have declared an outbreak at a meeting and event facility after 16 cases were linked to a wedding that was held there. According to the region's online COVID-19 dashboard, the outbreak was declared on Nov. 2, but it's not known when the wedding was held.

Public health officials did not name the event facility, nor did they say where it was located.

In Waterloo Region, there are now 2,352 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,039 resolved, 121 deaths, and 192 active cases.

By the numbers:

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 930 cases, 37 deaths, 826 resolved

Brant County: 337 cases, 5 deaths, 255 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 565 cases, 37 deaths, 502 resolved

Huron Perth: 169 cases, 7 deaths, 142 resolved

'A happy accident': Cambridge Harley dealership serves celebrity client Jason Momoa

A Hollywood heavyweight was able to enjoy some bikes from a Harley-Davidson dealership in Cambridge last week. Jason Momoa is a star on both big and small screens, and also a fan of the open road. His love for motorcycles led him to Blackbridge Harley-Davidson.

"Jason has been part of the Harley-Davidson family for quite a while now, he's worked very closely with the motor company with some of their projects," Erin Mitchell, with the dealership said. "It's a pleasure to share his enthusiasm for riding."

The dealership delivered some new electric LiveWires to Momoa and his crew. The actor of "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" is currently filming the second season of "See" in Toronto.

"It was just fortunate, a happy accident I guess," Mitchell said. "They noticed we were open and that we had bikes for rent."

Man arrested in connection to knifepoint robbery, restaurant considering shutting down

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a knifepoint robbery at a restaurant in Kitchener on Sunday, while the owners now say they’re considering whether or not to stay in business at the location.

Police say a man went into Holy Guacamole on Victoria Street North on Wednesday afternoon.

"He said he didn't want to hurt us, but he would if he had to," supervisor Marcelo Chavarria said. "He pulled out a knife, I mean it was just small but it was still there, and he lunged forward and at that point, I just back up, put my hands up."

Chavarria was working with his store manager at the time.

"I was about to leave if I did leave, it would have just been her," he said.