KITCHENER -- With spring gardening starting to ramp up, residents in Waterloo Region will soon be able to put their yard waste to the curb for pickup.

After a delayed start, the region says that collection will begin in Cambridge and Waterloo the week of April 13 and in Kitchener and the townships on the week of April 20.

Yard waste collection resumes April 13 and follows the traditional schedule (every other week opposite to garbage collection). Collection will start April 13-17 in Cambridge/Waterloo and April 20-24 in Kitchener/Townships. See full press release: https://t.co/VvWEt9xV2k — Region of Waterloo Waste (@WasteWR) April 6, 2020

However, the region also notes that pickup could be compromised if a staff member falls ill.

"Should our collection crews' ability to provide service be impacted by illness, yard waste collection will have to be cancelled," said the region in a news release.

Residents are asked to store yard waste or delay set-out whenever possible in order to lessen the load on collectors.

Yard waste will be picked up on the regular collection day according to the waste calendar schedule.

Bulky items, or anything that will not fit in a bag, will not be collected.

Residents are also being encouraged to only use the increased six bag garbage limit if absolutely necessary.

Initially, pickup was deferred for a few weeks because the region’s collection contractor was facing staffing challenges and having trouble keeping up with an increased volume of garbage, blue bin and green bin waste.