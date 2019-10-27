

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police are warning people in the region of a new scam.

They say fraudsters are using their non-emergency phone number to trick residents into revealing their personal information.

According to police, they've received numerous reports that the number 519-570-9777 has been showing up on caller IDs.

The caller claims to be a police officer and says the resident's SIN number has been compromised, police say.

Officials are reminding the public to never give out any personal or financial information over the phone.