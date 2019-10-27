Featured
WRPS warning residents of new scam
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:03PM EDT
KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police are warning people in the region of a new scam.
They say fraudsters are using their non-emergency phone number to trick residents into revealing their personal information.
According to police, they've received numerous reports that the number 519-570-9777 has been showing up on caller IDs.
The caller claims to be a police officer and says the resident's SIN number has been compromised, police say.
Officials are reminding the public to never give out any personal or financial information over the phone.