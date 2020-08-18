KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a special constable with mischief following an incident in Kitchener earlier this month.

Regional police say the investigation was conducted by the Guelph Police Service. The constable is a 17-year member of the force. They've been charged with mischief - interfering with an person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

The special constable works in court services, according to police. They were arrested on Aug. 15.

They've been placed on administrative leave while the Waterloo Regional Police Service conducts an internal review of the incident.

They're scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

The WRPS said it won't release any other information, including the name of the special constable, to product the victim's identity.