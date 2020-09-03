KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling was honoured by that service and by the Police Association of Ontario on Thursday for his actions during a call in 2018.

Dorling was named a finalist for the "On Duty Difference Maker" award. He was nominated by members of the public for his actions while pursuing an armed suspect in Cambridge.

Dorling was later charged by the SIU in November 2018 for attempted murder during that call. The charges against him were withdrawn in May 2020.

Dorling was emotional at the ceremony, thanking his friends and family for sticking by his side.

"It's been a tragic, long experience, it's been a long road," he said. "I want to think my family, my friends, coworkers, many people who are here today were part of that call and helped me get through a very tragic experience."

Dorling filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against several members of the SIU in July 2020.