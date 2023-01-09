WRPS seize loaded firearm and suspected drugs during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Kitchener led to police seizing a loaded firearm and suspected drugs and arresting four people.

On Jan. 7, at around 1:15 p.m., Waterloo regional police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street East.

Police said a loaded firearm was seized as well as suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, two men, ages 43 and 51, were arrested and charged. Two women, ages 41 and 42, were also arrested and charged. All four are from Kitchener and were held for a bail hearing. They’re facing several charges including drugs and weapons related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.