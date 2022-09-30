WRPS say no evidence of train hitting pedestrian

Waterloo regional police say they’ve found no evidence that a pedestrian was hit by a train on Thursday evening in Kitchener.

On Thursday night, police and firefighters were called to tracks near Victoria Street and Shirley Avenue.

There were initial reports from both the fire department and Metrolinx that a pedestrian was hit by a train.

Train service was halted as first responders investigated.

On Friday morning, police said, “after an extensive investigation and search”, they “do not believe that the train struck the pedestrian.”

There’s also been no indication that emergency responders ever located a pedestrian in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.