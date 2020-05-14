KITCHENER -- Traffic officers were busy in the township of North Dumfries on Wednesday, handing out 15 charges in the span of two and half hours.

According to the WRPS Traffic Unit, police were called to the community of Roseville during the afternoon after receiving resident concerns over road safety.

A photo posted to Twitter by WRPS shows an officer on a police motorcycle conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Roseville Road and Paul Avenue.

This afternoon we went to Roseville after receiving citizen concerns over road safety. In two and a half hours, we had 15 charges. #slowdown @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/b3QEi6lXjp — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) May 14, 2020

Police say that the charges that were given out were all driving-related.

These charges include one seatbelt charge, 10 speeding tickets, and a young driver with presence of drugs, cannabis readily available, and improper tires.

Waterloo Region has seen an increase in unsafe driving behaviour with fewer people on the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional police, in partnership with the OPP, laid 779 charges during their two-week road safety campaign that ran from April 17 to May 1.