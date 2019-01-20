

CTV Kitchener





Snow made for some dangerous driving conditions this weekend.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to 62 crashes within 24 hours.

That’s three times more than the same time period last weekend.

In Waterloo, a car drove off the road and crashed into a tree on Erb Street East and Dover Street.

The elderly driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In another crash, this one in Bloomingdale, two cars collided on Snyders Flats Road.

OPP say they responded to more than 350 crashes in the GTA and another 186 outside on other provincially-patrolled roads.

The eastbound lanes of the Highway 403 were shut down near Brantford Sunday morning after a transport truck rolled over and spilled fuel over the road.

On the 401 near Milton Saturday night a driver lost control and clipped a transport truck, sending it into a ditch.

Blowing snow was an issue in some areas.

Streamers off of Lake Huron caused white out conditions on Highway 402 near Strathroy.

Despite the dangerous condition some drivers weren’t getting the message.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says one driver was ticketed for driving at excessive speeds but then 20 minutes later was pulled over once again for speeding.