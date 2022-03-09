WRPS preparing for potential return of St. Patrick's Day party on Ezra Avenue
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is preparing for the possible return of partiers to Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day.
The unsanctioned street party in Waterloo usually attracts thousands of people on March 17. However, most people have stayed home the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In 2019, an estimated 33,000 people came to Ezra Avenue and the surrounding area.
Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and most students stayed home. Last year, post-secondary students in the area followed public health measures and avoided partying.
Chief Bryan Larkin briefly discussed the plan for 2022 at a police board meeting on Wednesday. He wouldn’t get into specifics of their operational plan, but said community members can expect to see ample staffing and police this year.
He added that he wants students to celebrate responsibly. Police will work with several partners like City of Waterloo bylaw and fire officials.
