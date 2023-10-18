WRPS plan to ask for $16.3M budget increase as talks get underway

Region of Waterloo budget talks got underway in earnest Wednesday with a pair of meetings, including discussion about the police budget.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) plans to ask for $16.3 million budget increase in 2024. If granted, it would bring the service’s annual budget to $230 million.

At a police service board meeting on Wednesday morning, Chief Mark Crowell said the increase would allow them to hire 18 more officers, cover inflation and invest in technology.

"That will allow us to hopefully catch up to a sustainable and smooth staffing landscape that will serve our community well. But also allow us to add resources as we continue to manage issues of retirements, resignation and total attrition," Crowell said.

The 18 officers would increase the budget by just over $13 million, resulting in a $41 tax increase for the average homeowner.

The police portion of the property tax bill represented around 31 per cent of the total regional tax bill in 2023.

REGION OF WATERLOO’S BUDGET

On Wednesday afternoon, after the police board meeting, Region of Waterloo council sat down to discuss their 2024 budget. It was the second regional budget meeting, focusing on growing the community while being climate friendly.

The region is proposing a $513.1 million dollar operating budget. Which could mean a 7.3 per cent property tax hike to cover a $43.3 million increase.

The proposed budget includes an additional $6.7 million dollar for the expansion of services like the community para medicine program, additional transit service, additional service hours for Mobility Plus, airport resources to meet current and expansion demand, resources to improve repair and maintenance responsiveness for Waterloo Region housing units and increases for water and wastewater services.

The region’s proposed budget does not include the price of policing. Councillor Rob Deutschmann said it’s not possible to know the cost since the region has not approved the police budget yet.

“How are we supposed to be making decisions about the two thirds when we don’t have the significant one third with us?" he said.

Regional staff said if the police budget and regional budget remain as written, it would result in an average tax increase of 6.7 per cent.

Police will present their budget to council Nov. 22. The final budget is expected to be presented Dec. 13.

The region is hearing public input about the proposed budget and the next public input meeting is Nov. 1.

Police will be holding public consultation meetings on Oct. 26 and Nov. 6.