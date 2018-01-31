

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police officers did not use excessive force when they arrested a man at an Oktoberfest event, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found.

The case dates back to Oct. 9, 2016, when a 43-year-old man was arrested at the festhall at Queensmount Arena in Kitchener.

The man was charged with assaulting police. After being released from custody, he was diagnosed with a concussion and severe neck strain.

According to the SIU’s report, the problems began when the man and a friend of his were standing in an area of the festhall reserved for volunteers and security guards. The men left when asked, returned, left again and returned again.

At this point, a supervising security guard asked the men to leave the area for a third time. They refused, and the security guards called police officers in to help.

The SIU’s report found that the 43 year old “was exhibiting signs of intoxication … and was actively consuming alcohol.” Witnesses reported that he raised his arms toward the officers “as if to throw his beer on them” and pushed one officer in the chest.

The officers then shoved the man and took him down to the ground. The man reported being punched, kicked and choked as the officers were on top of him, while the officers said they kneed and punched the man in the back and used what one officer described as a “quasi-chokehold.” Witnesses said that the man was resisting arrest and at one point lifted the officers off the ground during the struggle.

Once the man was placed in handcuffs, the SIU says, officers stopped using force against him while he remained “loud, angry and extremely agitated.”

In his report, acting SIU director Joseph Martino said conditions existed for the officers to arrest the man for assaulting police and for trespassing, and that use of force was warranted given the man’s condition and actions.

“Given the complainant’s size, aggression and determination not to do as lawfully required by the officers, I conclude that the conduct of the three (officers) did not fall outside the range of what was reasonably necessary to attempt to subdue the complainant and take him into custody,” Martino wrote.

The SIU’s investigation involved interviews with eight police officers and 13 civilians who witnessed some or all of the events surrounding the arrest, as well as the 43 year old. Investigators also reviewed the man’s medical records.

The three officers who arrested the 43 year old refused to talk to investigators, although one of them did provide the SIU with his notes from that night.