WRPS officer found not guilty of 2020 assault
A 20-year veteran with the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been found not guilty to assault causing bodily harm in relation to an arrest that happened in March 2020.
Sgt. Paul Tranter's case went to trial in March last year after he was charged by the Special Investigation Unit.
A report from the SIU claimed a 44-year-old man was arrested on King Street and then brought to the Central Division detention unit.
The SIU reported there was an interaction with Sgt. Trantor that led to the man being brought to hospital with serious injuries.
Justice George Orsini delivered his decision Wednesday morning during a virtual and in-person court hearing.
Justice Orsini ruled Sgt.Tranter had to make a split second decision to protect his follow officers and stopped when the risk was eliminated.
More to come.
