A local police officer accused of sexual assault has been found not guilty.

Const. Eric Schnarr was charged after an SIU investigation into an incident in 2017.

It’s alleged the incident happened at the Concordia Club during Oktoberfest that year, while the officer was off-duty.

Const. Schnarr was found not guilty in a London courtroom on Wednesday.

The judge ruled that there was not enough evidence against him.