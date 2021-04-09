KITCHENER -- An officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service was arrested and charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County on Thursday.

Officials said the officer, who has been with the force for 28 years, was arrested by members of the Norfolk County OPP.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday while the officer was off-duty.

Police said they won't disclose the officer's name because it may identify the victim.

The officer is scheduled to appear in Simcoe court on May 4.