KITCHENER -- A member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been charged with breach of probation.

In a news release, officials with WRPS said the charges were laid by London police.

The member, who has been on the force for 21 years, was convicted of assault and assault with a weapon in January 2019.

Police said the officer was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Kitchener for allegedly breaching a term of probation related to that conviction.

The officer's name won't be released to protect the identity of the victim. They are currently suspended without pay.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.