KITCHENER -- A member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been charged with breaching probation after they were convicted of assault in early 2019.

The investigation into the 21-year member of the force was performed by the London Police Service.

Waterloo regional police said the member was convicted for a series of off-duty offences in January 2019. The offences included three counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon. They were arrested on Sept. 25 for allegedly breaching one of the probation terms from the conviction.

The officer's name won't be released to protect the victim's identity. They are currently suspended without pay.