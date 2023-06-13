WRPS looks to identify man who followed girl on public transit
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is involved with a harassment incident that happened in Waterloo.
On June 8, around 9:45 p.m., police said they received a report of a female youth being followed by an unknown male while on public transportation.
Police said this happened from the Ainslie Street Terminal in Cambridge to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener and to the University of Waterloo Station.
According to a media release issued Monday by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the male tried to speak with the girl but no physical injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Will Justin Trudeau decide to stick around?
Justin Trudeau is very much afraid of the damage a full inquiry could do to his election chances, if he decides to stick around, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of 'performance politics' and chasing 'likes' on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say
Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record," Paul McCartney said Tuesday.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
5 things to know for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
The Correctional Service of Canada is reviewing the prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo, Donald Trump is set to make a history-making court appearance, and embattled Justice Russell Brown has retired early from the Supreme Court of Canada.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries for pedestrian in late-night crash
Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury and Huron streets.
-
Border protection officers seize over 200 pounds of cocaine at Sarnia border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port Huron/Sarnia border between Canada and the U.S. said they intercepted about 217 pounds of cocaine.
-
Controversy arises as proposal to attach affordable housing requirement to downtown development grant falls short of support
On Monday, a motion to make municipal incentives conditional on downtown developers including a small number of affordable housing units, failed to receive enough support from members of the Planning and Environment Committee.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' in Windsor
Officers have been in the area since about 11 p.m. Monday and are still there Tuesday morning.
-
Reward increases to $20,000 related to Windsor woman’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible in the death of a Windsor woman has increased to $20,000.
-
Student dead set on unique and spooky ride to prom
You’d expect some students to arrive to prom in a limo — but Huxley Cebula recently rose from the dead to shock her classmates
Barrie
-
Collingwood shelter receives 'Hail Mary' pass from the county
Folks at the Busby Centre say the County of Simcoe has committed money to keep the Collingwood shelter open.
-
'Invaluable' rainy conditions spell relief for farmers
The much-needed rain is bringing relief to the nearly 2,000 farms across Simcoe County.
-
'Intentional fire' at Barrie building results in arson charge
One man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Two arrested in Kirkland Lake homicide, victim identified
A Barrie man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kirkland Lake man in northern Ontario last week with a second suspect charged with being an accessory to murder, police say.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
Ottawa
-
Mayor, some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says a motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to introduce a limit of three containers of garbage for households every two weeks, instead of the proposed 'bag tag' system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa proposes financial incentives to get accessible taxis on the road
The city of Ottawa is looking to offer financial incentives to taxi drivers to boost the number of accessible taxis operating on city streets and help offset the rising costs of operating a cab.
-
Innocent bystanders injured in ByWard Market shooting, police say
Four men were injured in a shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning. Police say investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Toronto
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Toronto Raptors set to introduce new head coach to replace Nick Nurse
The Toronto Raptors will introduce their new head coach at a press conference this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.
-
Chow maintains commanding lead as Saunders, Matlow, Bailao make small gains: poll
In less than two weeks, Torontonians will head to the polls to elect their next mayor, and according to a new poll from Liaison Strategies, Olivia Chow remains the clear front runner in the mayoral race.
Montreal
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Montreal police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in apartment
Montreal police are investigating what they call the "suspicious death" of a man in a Rosemont apartment building Monday evening. At around 7:30, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a man was unconscious in his apartment on Saint-Michel blvd. near Saint Zotique St.
-
Picnics at Montreal's unique plane-spotting park risk bird strikes: airport
The Montreal Trudeau International Airport is cracking down on picnickers at its plane-spotting park, fearing hungry birds will collide with landing or departing aircraft.
Atlantic
-
'They’re burnt up but they’re something': Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires
Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires and sift through rubble where their houses once stood.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
-
Air Canada Park to get $2.5M facelift, celebrating Indigenous culture
What has become a gathering space for many living in Downtown Winnipeg will soon be getting a major multi-million-dollar makeover, celebrating Indigenous culture.
-
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Calgary
-
Calgarians struggle with rising rental prices, but experts say rent control isn't the solution
Many Calgarians are struggling as the rental market remains hot, driving up prices and tightening supply.
-
Family, friends put up memorial for Calgary worker killed on job in trench collapse
Liam Johnston's girlfriend, Emily Gofton, posted on social media that Johnston's father was among those who placed flowers and notes at the site of a trench collapse.
-
Moose causes minor fuss along Trans-Canada Highway
A moose kept police at bay all day Monday as it grazed near the Trans-Canada Highway, just below WinSport and the Bowfort Towers art installation.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
-
Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash
A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.
-
Teen pleads guilty on lesser charge in the death of Karanveer Sahota
An 18-year-old woman accused in the death of an Edmonton high school student has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford golfers celebrate hometown hero Nick Taylor after historic Canadian Open win
After Nick Taylor's thrilling final putt to take home the trophy for Canada for the first time in 69 years, there were celebrations across the country—but none were bigger than in his hometown of Abbotsford.
-
10-cent pom poms and $5 single shoes: What's left at Nordstrom liquidation sale, as rumours swirl about its replacement
The Nordstrom flagship store in downtown Vancouver that opened with much fanfare in 2015 will close its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
New 'bike valet' service will be available in downtown Vancouver all summer
Traversing downtown Vancouver on two wheels is about to be more appealing—and worry-free—thanks to a new initiative beginning next week.