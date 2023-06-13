WRPS looks to identify man who allegedly followed girl on public transit

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is involved with a harassment incident that happened in Waterloo.

On June 8, around 9:45 p.m., police said they received a report of a female youth being followed by an unknown male while on public transportation.

Police said this happened from the Ainslie Street Terminal in Cambridge to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener and to the University of Waterloo Station.

According to a media release issued Monday by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the male tried to speak with the girl but no physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477