WRPS looking to identify two people believed to be involved in store robbery, vehicle and gas theft

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking to identify two individuals believed to have been involved in an investigation where a stolen car in Cambridge was used during a gas theft and convenience store robbery in Kitchener.

According to a news release on Sunday, a black Honda Civic was stolen around 1 a.m. on Saturday, in the area of Christopher Drive and Ironstone Drive in Cambridge.

Police say the vehicle was then used to steal gas from a station on Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener.

Around 4:45 a.m., two people allegedly drove the stolen vehicle to a convenience store in the area of Lorraine Avenue and Lackner Boulevard. One went into the store, took out a knife in front of an employee, and stole unspecified items.

Police say the two suspects drove off towards Stanley Park. They're described as white males wearing dark clothing.

On Monday afternoon, WRPS released images of two individuals they’re looking to identify.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.