

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a missing Kitchener man.

Timothy Hoch was last seen on Wednesday at a Shell gas station in the area of King St. E.

He was driving a 2009 gold Volkswagen Routan with the licence plate BHKR 420.

His daughter, Samantha Hoch, has posted several pictures on social media asking for help.

She says her father is 5'8, 130 pounds with a thin build, wears glasses, and has salt and pepper grey hair.