KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking for information about graffiti in Waterloo that allegedly referred to assaulting officers.

The graffiti was found on a community walkway fence in the area of Bluevale Street North and Roselea Crescent on Oct. 7.

In a news release, police say it "referred to assaulting two members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service and included other disparaging comments."

The graffiti likely appeared in the past two to three weeks, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.