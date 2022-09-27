WRPS lay 183 charges, arrest 11 people and see 298 calls for service during initial homecoming overview

In a 22-hour window, Waterloo regional police made 11 arrests, laid 183 charges and had 298 calls for service during homecoming weekend.

On Tuesday, police released their initial statistical overview of homecoming festivities between September 24, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. and September 25, 2022, at 6:00 a.m.

Police noted in their report that of the 298 calls for service, 67, or 22 per cent, were related to citizens calling for service.

Liquor offences were the most common occurrence at 72 instances, followed by vehicle stops with 68 and bylaw offences with 65.

Of the 183 total charges laid, 83 related to the Liquor Licence Control Act, 75 were under the Highway Traffic Act, 11 were Criminal Code matters, 12 related to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and two were under bylaws.

The 2022 homecoming statistics released by Waterloo regional police. (WRPS)

When looking at the arrests, three were for assault, two for forcible confinement, two for failure to comply with a release order, two for mischief under $5,000 and one each for possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and assault with a weapon.