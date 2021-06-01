KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has launched a body-worn and in-car video camera pilot project.

The project includes 70 body-worn cameras and 40 in-car video cameras, which will be deployed in the North Patrol Division and Traffic Unit.

“This is an exciting time for WRPS and the Waterloo Region community,” Chief Bryan Larkin said in a news release. “As we move towards utilizing current technology to enhance and strengthen our commitment to transparency and accountability, we will carefully and thoroughly evaluate the program to ensure it has the best impact on our Service, the judicial system and our community.”

The program is scheduled to run from June to December 2021.