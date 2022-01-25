WRPS issues warning to businesses after string of pharmacy robberies in Waterloo Region

WATERLOO -

Waterloo regional police issued a warning to businesses after seven robberies were reported at local pharmacies since the beginning of the year.

Police say the pharmacies were believed to be targeted for the purpose of stealing prescription medication to then sell within the community.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, regional police said they responded to 24 robberies since the start of 2022, compared to the 12 robberies that were reported at this time last year.

Investigators say they're working to determine if organized crime is a contributing factor to the recent rise in reported thefts.

Police encourage pharmacies to:

Report any suspicious activity to authorities

Keep more than one employee working at a time

Utilize video surveillance equipment

Anyone with information on a robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.