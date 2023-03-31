WRPS investigating reports of suspicious man approaching woman on transit

Waterloo regional police say they are looking to identify a man they believed is connected to multiple reports of a man appearing to target female riders on public transit.

On Friday, police said officers have received three separate incidents of a man acting suspicious while on public transit.

“In the most recent incident, the male boarded the bus at the same stop as a female passenger. When the bus arrived at Fairview Park Mall, the female exited the bus, and the male followed,” police said in a news release.

Police said the man attempted to talk to the woman and grabbed her to continue the interaction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.