WRPS investigating reports of a shooting in Waterloo

An increased police presence is expected in a Waterloo neighbourhood following reports of a shooting.

According to a tweet from Waterloo regional police, sent out after 6 p.m., police will be in the area of 150 University Avenue West in Waterloo.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Just after 7 p.m., police were seen inside a fast food restaurant on University Avenue, with a forensics truck parked outside.

