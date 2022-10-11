WRPS investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Conestogo

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Tuesday night on Glasgow Street South in Conestogo.

Region of Waterloo paramedics are working alongside Waterloo regional police and their traffic services unit.

Shortly after 7 p.m., volunteer organization Waterloo Regional REACT, which provides scene lighting for local emergency services, tweeted they were on scene assisting the service with their investigation.

We are currently on scene providing scene lighting for @WRPS_Traffic in Woolwich Township in the area of Sawmill road and Glasgow street south in the village of Conestogo please avoid the area and find an alternate route. #drivesafe #besafe pic.twitter.com/W11RVQknJh — Waterloo Regional REACT (@wrreact) October 11, 2022

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-camera video of the crash to contact them.

A section of the street was closed for the investigation.

The Conestogo Bridge was closed for maintenance before this incident occurred.

This is a developing story. More information to come …