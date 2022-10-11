WRPS investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Conestogo

Emergency crews at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Conestogo on Oct. 11, 2022. (Krista Sharpe / CTV News) Emergency crews at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Conestogo on Oct. 11, 2022. (Krista Sharpe / CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver