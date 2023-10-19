WRPS investigate weapons incident near Kitchener school

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a weapons incident near Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a social media post that there would be an increased police presence in the area of Huron Road and Strasburg Road.

A few minutes later, police posted an update and said that individuals have been taken into custody. It is unclear how many people were arrested.

At around 1:30 p.m., several police cruisers could be seen at Huron Heights Secondary School.

Police said there was a hold and secure at the school but it was lifted before 1:30 p.m.

Police said there is no public safety concerns.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.