Kitchener

    • WRPS investigate weapons incident near Kitchener school

    A police presence could be seen at Huron Heights Secondary School on Oct. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner) A police presence could be seen at Huron Heights Secondary School on Oct. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a weapons incident near Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener. 

    Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a social media post that there would be an increased police presence in the area of Huron Road and Strasburg Road.

    A few minutes later, police posted an update and said that individuals have been taken into custody. It is unclear how many people were arrested.

    At around 1:30 p.m., several police cruisers could be seen at Huron Heights Secondary School. 

    Police said there was a hold and secure at the school but it was lifted before 1:30 p.m.

    Police said there is no public safety concerns.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

    This story will be updated. 

