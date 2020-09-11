KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional police say they’re investigating a string of crimes in Wellesley and Woolwich Townships that they believe are connected.

The first incident happened on Tuesday at 9 p.m., when officers were called to Ament Line in Wellesley Township for a report of a break and enter.

Police say that multiple suspects broke into a business using a vehicle and then stole things from inside.

Later that night, police were called to a property on Reids Wood Drive in Woolwich Township for an abandoned vehicle and report of a break and enter and robbery.

A witness told police he saw a vehicle drive up the lane way of a business on Line 86, but when he went to inspect the property, no one was inside.

When the witness returned home he says an unknown man exited the house and threatened him with a torch. The man then stole the victim’s keys, along with personal property and fled in the victim’s Ford Escape.

Following an investigation, police say they believe the same individuals attempted to steal two more vehicles at the business on Line 86.

No one was injured in these incidents and the investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

Police did not provide any description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.