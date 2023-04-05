WRPS investigate break-and-enter in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after receiving reports of a break-and-enter at a Waterloo residence, through an unlocked door.

According to a news release, WRPS said at around 3:55 a.m. on March 30, two unknown suspects entered a residence located on King Street North near Hickory Street.

Police said they entered the residence through an unlocked door while the homeowners were sleeping. The suspects then stole property from inside the home, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging members of the public to keep all residential doors locked, even when home, and to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately.