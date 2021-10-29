WRPS hosting firearms and prohibited weapons amnesty in November

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is holding another firearms and prohibited weapons amnesty next month.

The program runs from Nov. 1 to 30. Community members can turn over unwanted or unlicensed firearms and other weapons.

"This program is an opportunity to properly dispose of these items without fear of prosecution for illegal possession," police said in a news release.

WRPS said they held a similar amnesty program in 2014, 2015 and 2017. In those three years, police collected 427 firearms (shotguns, rifles, handguns), 160 Pellet/BB/Imitation guns, 21,000 rounds of ammunition and seven military ordnance.

“Having illegally owned firearms and weapons taken off the street is a benefit to our entire community,” Staff Sgt. Hibbard said in the release. "Turning in these unwanted weapons will reduce this risk and, in turn, make our streets safer.”

Anyone wishing to submit items to the program should call 519-570-9777 to make arrangements for pick up. Residents are asked not to bring the items to any police facility.