WRPS hold conference on race-based data collection

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is working with human rights experts to discuss how the force collects race-based data.

The “Race and Identity Based Data Collection Strategy Conference” was held Wednesday night in Kitchener, focusing on systemic racism and discrimination in policing.

The meeting comes following a 2020 mandate from the province directing police to collect race-based data in “use of force” incidents.

Since that mandate, police say they collect race-based data in four scenarios: use of force, regulated interactions, intelligence notes, and search of persons.

Their goal is to provide transparency, and strengthen the relationship between police and citizens.

“One of the best practices in policing in dealing with these kind of issues is an ongoing engagement; an engagement that is really two ways going back and forth between the sides,” said Shaheen Azmi, a human rights and nnti-racism consultant.

“So to do that, it’s not events, it’s actual relationships and it’s maintaining that,” Azmi continued.

Regional police are also working with academic partners to create change based on the information that is collected.

“Community engagement is equally important as data collection is in understanding systemic barriers and racial biases,” said Lorne Foster, a WRPS academic partner

“My approach is what I call a human rights approach, and fortunately it’s now being widely adopted among police services in itself is a significant development,” added Les Jacobs, another WRPS academic partner.

WRPS say they have adopted their practices for collecting data from recommended provincial organizations, including the Ontario Chiefs of Police and the Ontario Anti-Racism Act.

Chief Mark Crowell said although this is the first event, the service hopes to continue to host a number of conferences in the future to continue hearing and learning from citizens and academic partners.