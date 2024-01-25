WRPS hold conference on race-based data collection
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is working with human rights experts to discuss how the force collects race-based data.
The “Race and Identity Based Data Collection Strategy Conference” was held Wednesday night in Kitchener, focusing on systemic racism and discrimination in policing.
The meeting comes following a 2020 mandate from the province directing police to collect race-based data in “use of force” incidents.
Since that mandate, police say they collect race-based data in four scenarios: use of force, regulated interactions, intelligence notes, and search of persons.
Their goal is to provide transparency, and strengthen the relationship between police and citizens.
“One of the best practices in policing in dealing with these kind of issues is an ongoing engagement; an engagement that is really two ways going back and forth between the sides,” said Shaheen Azmi, a human rights and nnti-racism consultant.
“So to do that, it’s not events, it’s actual relationships and it’s maintaining that,” Azmi continued.
Regional police are also working with academic partners to create change based on the information that is collected.
“Community engagement is equally important as data collection is in understanding systemic barriers and racial biases,” said Lorne Foster, a WRPS academic partner
“My approach is what I call a human rights approach, and fortunately it’s now being widely adopted among police services in itself is a significant development,” added Les Jacobs, another WRPS academic partner.
WRPS say they have adopted their practices for collecting data from recommended provincial organizations, including the Ontario Chiefs of Police and the Ontario Anti-Racism Act.
Chief Mark Crowell said although this is the first event, the service hopes to continue to host a number of conferences in the future to continue hearing and learning from citizens and academic partners.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows car fire on Kitchener road
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Customers cry foul on WestJet flights rebooked up to eight days after cancellations
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
NDP caucus three-day retreat wraps up, MPs eager to advance outstanding bills
The federal NDP is concluding its three-day Edmonton caucus retreat on Thursday, after holding both a series of closed-door planning sessions and community outreach meetings.
opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?
With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
Flight recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard are reportedly found
Investigators searching the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed in a border region near Ukraine reportedly have found the plane’s flight recorders, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft and Ukraine’s president demanded an international investigation.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'Keep a heater a metre away': Basement fire in near-downtown London
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a basement fire in London on Wednesday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. at 67 Blackfriars St.
-
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
Windsor
-
Transport truck takes a wrong turn and ends up driving on a recreational trail in Windsor, Ont.
A portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway is now closed and multiple signs and fences will need to be repaired. A CTV viewer who wishes to remain anonymous sent the image late Wednesday evening.
-
HDGH still working to fully recover from cyberattack
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has provided an update on the cyberattack that hit southwestern Ontario hospitals late last year — a full recovery is still months away
-
Windsor City Hall buildings still closed Thursday
A transformer fire on Tuesday knocked out power to all of 350 City Hall Square and 400 City Hall Square.
Barrie
-
Power outages crisscross central Ontario
More than 14,500 customers are in the dark as power outages spread across central Ontario.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge opens after horrific crash
A section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge is now open after a police investigation following a collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Ottawa
-
Freezing rain warning ends in Ottawa, slippery road conditions remain
Commuters in Ottawa will want to give themselves extra time to get around on Thursday, after freezing rain created slippery and icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday following storm
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario after the freezing rain storm. OC Transpo is reporting no delays on the O-Train on Thursday following the storm.
-
Ottawa educational assistant facing sexual assault charges
A 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa's largest school board is facing sexual assault charges, according to Ottawa police.
Toronto
-
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
-
Sledding ban reversal set to be tabled in Toronto
A city councillor is trying to reverse a sledding ban at 45 parks in Toronto.
-
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
Montreal
-
Children's Clinic announces its closure in Montreal
The Children's Clinic located at 5100 Maisonneuve Boulevard West posted a notice on its Facebook page late Wednesday night that it will cease seeing patients on Friday, Jan. 26.
-
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Montreal wakes up to slick layer of ice after freezing rain
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
-
Whitney Pier, N.S., residents picket against proposed Pallet shelters
A group of residents gathered to protest at the proposed location for a 30-unit Pallet shelter for the homeless in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
One person taken to hospital after serious assault outside Portage Avenue restaurant
A serious assault in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Wednesday night brought police to a local restaurant for much of the evening.
-
Direct flights to two U.S. hubs returning to Winnipeg airport
Starting this spring, travellers at the Winnipeg airport will have new ways of reaching some key U.S. destinations.
-
Manitoba highway closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties
A provincial highway is closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 rescued in separate incidents in Rocky Mountains
B.C. RCMP are reminding backcountry users to stay safe after they responded to two incidents, including one involving a fatality.
-
Tucker Carlson talks immigration, Christianity in Calgary; meets with Danielle Smith
A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Icy, slushy sidewalks create roadblocks for Calgarians with mobility issues
The warmer weather in Calgary is causing sidewalks to become icy and slushy, creating another roadblock for people with mobility challenges.
Edmonton
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
-
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council votes to advance Jericho Lands proposal
A proposal to build 13,000 new units and massively densify a neighbourhood on Vancouver's West Side is one step closer to going ahead after a vote at city hall.
-
'We were ignored': Shopkeeper testifies firefighters were warned people were still inside the Winters Hotel
The owner of a business that was destroyed when Vancouver's Winters Hotel caught fire nearly two years ago believes lives could have been saved if the building's fire extinguishers hadn't been empty.
-
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.