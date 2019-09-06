Waterloo Regional Police have arrested 30 people as part of an ongoing investigation into the increased violent activity and drug trade in Cambridge.

Officials seized several firearms, illegal weapons and drugs as a result.

Some of the items include guns, fake guns, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, a cross bow, about $12,000 and counterfeit money.

The recent arrests are what police are calling Project Piece, which all took place over the last four months.

WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin says that while these arrests are significant, there's still a lot more work to be done.

"We simply can't arrest our way out of this challenge … We need a collaborative community approach and that is exactly what we are doing in Waterloo Region," says Larkin.

In total, 28 people were arrested from Cambridge and two arrests came from Kitchener.

Of the men and women arrested, their ages range from 17 to 59.

The 30 arrests resulted in 68 criminal code charges.

More than 40 of those charges are drug-related, with the rest relating to unauthorized weapons.