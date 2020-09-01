KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has topped the number of backpacks it collected as part of this year's Backpack Challenge.

"We are grateful, Waterloo Region," police said in a tweet on Tuesday as it announced the results.

"In the midst of a pandemic, you came together, worked together, and inspired a new sense of community together."

This year, the police service collected 2,500 backpacks, more than double the number it was able to collect in last year's challenge.

The WRPS also collected $3,500 in cash and gift cards, as well as lunch bags, back-to-school supplies and masks.

The challenge launched on Aug. 1 and ran until Aug. 21.